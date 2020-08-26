Cancel NEET, allow medical admission on plus-two marks: Tamil Nadu to Centre

Tamil Nadu government has written to the Centre seeking cancellation of NEET for the academic year 2020-21 due to Covid-19 and allowing admissions to medical and dental courses based on the marks scored by students in their plus-two exams.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Health Minister Dr C Vijayabhaskar have written two separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan contending that allowing NEET exams in the midst of a pandemic would put the lives of the students attending it at “great risk of infection.”

In the letter to Union Health Minister Vijayabhaskar stressed the need to allow Tamil Nadu to follow its earlier pattern of using marks obtained in plus two examinations, is necessary, by promulgating an ordinance to keep in abeyance relevant sections of the concerned Acts and regulations.

He reminded that Tamil Nadu as a policy has been consistently opposing NEET and has been taking all legal and legislative steps to overcome this. NEET is an emotive issue in the state with two young students ending their lives after failing in NEET despite scoring distinction in their plus-two exams. Last week, a medical aspirant in Coimbatore died by suicide due to pressure for preparing for the NEET exam.

“I would like to request that the admissions to medical/dental courses for the academic year 2020-21 can be based on the marks secured by the students in their 12th Standard exams by dispensing with the NEET examination,” Vijayabhaskar wrote in the letter.

He requested the ministry to promulgate an Ordinance to keep in abeyance the relevant sections of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and Dentist Act, 1948 and connected regulations governing the Medical and Dental College admissions.

The letter comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that NEET exams scheduled for September 13 will be held as per schedule, rejecting demands for postponement or cancellation.