Can't confirm if it's YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav in nude video: Andhra Pradesh police

The Andhra Pradesh police said that they cannot confirm if the person in a contentious nude video-call is Hindupur YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav, as the clip in circulation is “not original.”

Anantapuramu SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that the credibility of the content in the video cannot be verified through forensic analysis technology till the original video is obtained.

“Some X person sent a video to Y and Z recorded it when Y was watching it. We do not know who all are involved in the video making, circulation since its origin,” Kaginelli told reporters.

The obscene video in circulation since last week raised a political storm and TDP has been demanding YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy to sack his party MP. On Tuesday, the TDP MPs complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking action against Madhav, while stating that they have no faith in the probe and action under the Reddy government.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that action could be taken if the forensic probe reports confirm the video to be genuine.

Kaginelli said that the video in circulation was first posted on a iTDP WhatsApp group on 3 August night from a number registered with a UK mobile network.

“The video was shared multiple times, forwarded thousands of times. So, anything could have happened. Till the original video is not traced, we cannot determine if it is morphed or not,” the IPS officer said.

Madhav, a cop turned politician, who maintained that the video was fake, said that he would file a defamation suit against those trying to tarnish his image. He blamed the TDP leadership and few Telugu media outlets

Even as the probe into the murky episode is inconclusive, the MP said that he knew “he would come out clean as pearl."

The opposition TDP alleged that the SP had to read out a cover-up script sent from the CM Jaganmohan Reddy's office and questioned his statements without sending the video for forensic analysis.

“It is a shame that a dirty MP has become more important for the CM than the safety, modesty of women. Why was the MP's phone not seized for a thorough probe?” questioned Panchumarthi Anuradha, TDP state general secretary.