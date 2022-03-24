Capital decision is legislature's right: Andhra CM

The Andhra Pradesh high court had earlier this month declared that the state legislature “has no legislative competence to enact any law for shifting the three organs of the state.”

And in a major blow to the Reddy government's plan of constituting three capitals, the three-member division bench headed by chief justice PK Mishra had ordered the resumption of the capital city works in Amaravati.

In its verdict on 3 March, the court had directed the government and the AP Capital Region Development Authority to construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months time, as agreed in the earlier terms and conditions during the previous TDP rule.

On Thursday, speaking in the state assembly, Reddy said that “no court can order impossible terms” and that his government is “exploring legal options on the issue.”

“The recent verdict of AP High Court appears to be a trespass into the legislative terrain even though our Constitution has laid down the framework of the three pillars - executive, legislature and judiciary. We felt that the limits were crossed and hence had taken up the discussion in the House,” Reddy said.

“A decision on capitals is our right and responsibility. Policymaking is the domain of the legislature. With presumptions, courts cannot preempt or direct us not to make a policy. They cannot lay down impossible conditions, setting timelines which cannot be met,” Reddy said.

Reddy however said that his government has no disrespect towards the High Court.

“But at the same time the legislature should be respected, its decorum should be safeguarded. We came here with a mandate. If we cannot question, there will be no meaning to the legislature. There will be an ambiguity as to who can make the laws, legislature or judiciary if this question is not debated,” the CM said while summing up a discussion on “legislative competence.”

Reddy said that the cost estimate for basic infrastructure development in the 54,000 acres capital area in Amaravati worked out to Rs 1.09 lakh crore six years back and “now the required figure would have gone up many times.”

“Capital region is only a fraction when compared to the rest of the state. Our agenda is all-around development,” the CM said.

