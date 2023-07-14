Carcass of wild elephant found buried on private property in Kerala, tusk smuggling suspected

In a suspected case of tusk smuggling, the carcass of a wild elephant was found buried on a private property in Thrissur in Kerala.

The carcass was found buried on a private property near the forest areas at Chelakkara in Thrissur. Portions of the tusks were missing. The elephant is believed to be at least two weeks old. The carcass was found based on the information received by forest officials from a gang involved in the illegal trade of tusks.

Sources said that two persons were taken into custody while the key suspect is still absconding. He was suspected to have left the state a few days back.

Forest minister A K Saseendran said that a probe into the incident was progressing and stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

Also Read: Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

Captured elephant suffering vision loss

Meanwhile, a medical report given by the forest department to a committee appointed by the Kerala High Court reportedly stated that wild elephant PT-7 that was captured by the forest officials from the forest areas of Dhoni in Palakkad was suffering from vision loss on the right eye.

Sources said that the forest department cited that the pellet attack that the wild elephant suffered while trying to enter the human settlements could have led to the vision loss. Around 15 pellets were found on the body of the tusker when it was captured.

Animal rights activist Angels Nair said that the chances of vision loss due to torture as part of efforts to tame it could not be ruled out. He also said that there used to be a primitive practice of beating elephants in sensitive areas for taming. Many captive elephants have vision problems because of this, he said.