Cardiologist chosen as CPM candidate in Kerala bypoll

The CPM has decided to field a renowned cardiologist for the upcoming Assembly by-election in the Thrikkakkara constituency in Kochi in a surprise move.

Dr Jo Joseph, an interventional cardiologist at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi, run by the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, was chosen as the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) candidate. He holds a DM in Cardiology from AIIMS, New Delhi.

The CPM seems to have come up with a multi-pronged strategy in the selection of Joseph. The CPM could project a progressive approach to bringing professionals to the forefront by fielding a known doctor involved in health transplant surgeries. Moreover, being a doctor with a hospital run by the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, the CPM also hopes to get the support of the Christian community, which is a prominent vote bank of the region.

Congress is fielding deceased sitting MLA P T Thomas's wife, Uma Thomas as the candidate. AAP and BJP are likely to announce the candidates soon for the May 31 election.

On Wednesday, there were reports that CPM local leader K S Arunkumar will be the LDF candidate. An MLA and party supporters also made social media posts wishing him success.

However, CPM senior leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said that the party did not consider anyone other than Joseph. There was no better choice than him, considering his acceptance among the people and his profile.

Joseph reacted that he considered it a privilege to be a CPM candidate as the Left Front government's development and welfare policies had much acceptance. Though he did not participate in active political work so far, he was a communist fellow traveller from a young age itself, and his father was an active communist worker, he said.

Joseph, who is in his early forties, did MD in general medicine at SCB Medical College, Cuttack and MBBS at Government Medical College, Kottayam.