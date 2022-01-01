Case against BJP, RSS leaders for preventing police from discharging duty in Coimbatore

Police on Saturday said they have registered cases against five people, belonging to the BJP and pro-Hindu outfits, on the charge of preventing the police personnel from entering a private school where the RSS was reportedly holding its 'shakha', which drew flak from various organisations.

More than 20 organisations objected to RSS organising the Shakha and staged a demonstration in front of the school on Thursday and Friday.

A posse of police was deployed in front of the school on Friday after Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) decided to stage a protest over the issue. Shops and traders downed shutters fearing untoward incidents.

However, 19 NTK workers assembled near the school and were detained. Police personnel tried to get near the school gate and were blocked by RSS members at the entrance, resulting in a minor scuffle between them. But, the police said they did not act further as they wanted to avoid unnecessary tension.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases against the five people, who included local BJP, RSS leaders and Hindu Munnani functionaries, on the charge of preventing government servants from discharging their duty.

The organisations, led by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, submitted a petition to Chief Educational Officer N Geetha seeking action against the school for allowing the Shakha amid the claim by school that no Shakha was being conducted.

