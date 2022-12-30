Case against Malayalam film 'Nalla Samayam' for allegedly promoting drug abuse

The excise authorities in Kerala initiated a case against a filmmaker alleging that his new Malayalam film was promoting use of banned synthetic drugs.

The case was registered against Omar Lulu, director of the film 'Nalla Samayam' (Good time) that was released on Friday.

Also Read: Maharashtra BJP MP suggests 'saffronisation' as solution to drug abuse

The excise Kozhikode unit registered the case citing that the trailer of the film contained scenes that promoted use of synthetic drugs by youths. Assistant excise commissioner M Sugunan said that the film was spreading wrong message and hence notices were served to the makers of the film.

The film starring Irshad Ali is about some youths who use synthetic drugs.

Also Read: Kashmir becoming drug hub of India

Lulu reacted that he was only conveying the realities through the movie. He also said that similar contents were there is many movies. But no action was taken. Hence he would also fight the excise's action legally, he said.

Kerala has been witnessing a spurt in drug abuse over the last few years, especially among students. The state government is also carrying our campaigns against drug abuse.