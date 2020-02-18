Case against TN man for tweet against Chidambaram, son

Case against Tamil Nadu man for derogatory tweet against Chidambaram, son

PTI
PTI, Sivaganga (TN),
  • Feb 18 2020, 17:11pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 17:11pm ist
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

A case was registered against a resident of Karaikudi in this district for an alleged 'derogatory and threatening' tweet against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son, police said on Tuesday.

The Karaikudi police registered the caseagainst the man hailing from the town fortweeting against Chidambaram and hisson Karthi Chidambaram.

While Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha MP, his son represents Sivaganga constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The FIR was registered based ona complaint by A Palaniappan, a local Congress functionary.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
P Chidambaram
Tamil Nadu
Sivaganga
Karti Chidambaram
Twitter
Congress
Comments (+)
 