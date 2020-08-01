Case against Virat Kohli and Tamannaah for endorsing online gambling sites

An advocate has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking the arrest of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actress Tamannaah for endorsing online gambling sites, which is “taking the lives” of “innocent” youngsters.

A P Suryaprakasam, who is a practising advocate, filed the petition before the Madras High Court on Friday seeking to arrest Kohli and Tamannaah on charges of abatement to suicide for misguiding youngsters on the issue of online gambling and endorsing such sites. The case is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

The filing of the case comes close on the heels of a 19-year-old youth taking his own life, blaming his addiction for online gambling for his suicide.

The PIL is being filed, according to the petitioner, seeking closure of all online gambling sites and prosecution of film and other personalities who have been appearing on the advertisements of such sites.

“…It is just and necessary that authorities have to be immediately directed to close all online gambling sites forthwith and arrest and prosecute Virat Kohli and Tamannaah for their role in abetting the youngsters to gamble online as playing and abatement to play gambling is a criminal offence,” Suryaprakasam said in his petition.

In his petition, Suryaprakasam submitted that online gambling was “unethical and immoral” and said prominently personalities are being used by such sites to constantly pressurise and brainwash the youngsters to “fall in the trap of this evil gambling.”

“After losing heavily and unable to raise any further resources within their house these youngsters are forced to borrow at an exorbitant rate of interest and in some cases, they go to the extent of committing a crime to raise money to gamble. Subsequently, when they are not able to return or repay the debt, they commit suicide,” he said.

The advocate said online gambling sites are more dangerous than the blue whale game as by getting addicted to this gambling, the victim not only spends his money but also spends their family members’ money and puts them in financial burden.