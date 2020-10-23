Case booked against Tamil Nadu MP for 'derogatory remarks' on women

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President and Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan was on Friday booked under six sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his alleged derogatory remarks on women while citing Manusmriti.

The cybercrime cell of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed a case against Thirumavalavan, a prominent Dalit leader in Tamil Nadu, based on a complaint filed by an individual. The case relates to "derogatory remarks" made by the Lok Sabha MP from Chidambaram constituency during a speech in which he speaks about how Manusmriti demeans women.

Sources in Chennai Police said a case has been slapped against him under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (dealing with attempts to promote ill-will between communities), 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 505 (1) 9B), and Section 505 (2) of the IPC.

The old clip has now gone viral on the social media and the registration of a case comes on the eve of VCK's planned protest against Manusmriti on Saturday. The video clip triggered a major row with BJP demanding an apology from Thirumavalavan for his remarks.

As the issue gained political attention, Thirumavalavan said he never made any derogatory comments against women but was only referring to how they were described in the Manusmriti.

"I said Manusmriti demeans women. But those with an eye on political mileage, a casteist-communal group is spreading falsehood against me and creating an impression as if I spoke against women. This is completely wrong. We are struggling for women's emancipation," Thirumavalavan said, in his reaction.

Thirumavalavan's VCK is part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and the Dalit leader is one of the vehement critics of the BJP in the state.