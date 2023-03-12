Case against EPS for 'attacking' protestor at airport

Case filed against EPS for allegedly attacking protesting passenger

It is learnt that Rajeshwaran was returning to Madurai from Singapore via Chennai on the flight in which Palaniswami also travelled

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 12 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 10:31 ist
Former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

A police case has been registered against former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK MLA P R Senthilnathan for allegedely attacking a protestor at Madurai airport, on Sunday.

Rajeshwaran, a 42-year-old supporter of ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was allegedly roughed up by party men for shouting slogans at Palaniswami, calling him a “betrayer” inside the bus they were travelling in from the tarmac to the terminal building of the Madurai Airport.

He began a live broadcast on his Facebook account when he saw Palaniswami on the airline bus by calling him a “traitor.” 

It is learnt that Rajeshwaran was returning to Madurai from Singapore via Chennai on the flight in which Palaniswami also travelled. He shouted slogans after he found that the AIADMK interim general secretary was also travelling on the same bus. 

A total of seven people have been booked based on Rajeswaran’s complaint, while a separate case has been registered against Rajeshwaran for his live broadcast online.

More to follow...

(With DHNS inputs)

 

 

