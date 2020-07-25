Case filed as 43 get Covid-19 from marriage in Kasargod

About 43 persons got infected with the coronavirus from a marriage ceremony at Chengala in Kasargod district, prompting authorities to file a case.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Kerala increased by 1,103 on Saturday, while 1,049 recovered from the infection. Six more deaths were reported in the state, taking the toll to 60. The total active cases reached 9,420 by Saturday.

The bridegroom and bride were also reported to be among those who got infected from the marriage ceremony organised by the bride's family on July 17 in Chengala near Kasargod town. All those who attended the marriage were directed to remain in quarantine for 14 days. A case was registered against the organisers of the marriage ceremony under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance that can attract up to two year imprisonment and fine of Rs. 10,000.

Prohibitory orders were also clamped at Manjeshwar, Kumble, Kasargod, Hosdurg and Nileswaram areas of Kasargod as the district was witnessing a spike in local spread. The total active cases in the district was 584. Two deaths were also reported from the district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, of the 1,103 fresh cases in the state, 838 got infected through local contact. State capital Thiruvananthapuram was having the most alarming situation as the number of fresh cases increased by 240 to reach 2,666 by Saturday.