Case registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for alleged attack on actress

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 07 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 15:30 ist
Congress leader Kavitha Reddy. Credit: Twitter/@KavithaReddy16

A case has been registered against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for allegedly attacking and abusing film actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 inside a lake park here, police said on Monday.

According to HSR Layout police, Hegde had lodged a complaint that Reddy had outraged her modesty and assaulted her based on which the case was registered. The case were registered against Reddy under various sections of the IPC, police added.

The Congress leader had apologised on her Twitter handle saying that she committed a mistake for 'reacting aggressively'.

"I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake," Reddy had tweeted on Sunday.

"As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!" she added.

Hegde had alleged on Saturday that Reddy tried to attack and abuse her and her friends for doing a hula-hooping workout at a park wearing workout clothes at the Agara Lake in the city.

