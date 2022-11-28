Cases against around 3,000 in Vizhinjam police station attack

The police have registered cases against around 3,000 persons, including women, in connection with the attack on Vizhinjam police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as part of the ongoing protests against Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport project.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the agitators threatened to set the police station on fire and threatened to kill police personnel. Extensive damage was caused to police station properties, including vehicles. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 85 lakh. A couple of private vehicles and transport buses also suffered damages.

No accused persons were named in the FIR.

Around 35 police personnel were injured in the attack on the police station on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, as part of easing the tension, four of the five local people held in connection with the violence on Saturday were released on bail from the police station itself. One person was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

An all-party meeting will be held on Monday to find a solution for the 105-day-long stir.

City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said that there was no provocation from the police on Sunday. He also said that steps like imposing prohibitory orders would be initiated only after reviewing the situation.

The attack on the police station was in connection with a demand to release the five held in connection with the violence on Saturday. Senior priests, including Latin Catholic church Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Antony J Netto, were also arraigned as accused in the cases registered in connection with the violence on Saturday.

The priests allege that the tension was created by the government to sabotage the strike and help the Adani group.