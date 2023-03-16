Cases against MLAs over commotion in Kerala Assembly

While the Kerala Assembly was disrupted on Thursday also following protest by the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, the police registered cases against MLAs of the ruling front and Opposition as well as security staff in connection with the commotion on Wednesday.

Cases were registered against two CPM MLAs and security personnel on the basis of a statement given by Congress MLA Saneeshkumar Joseph, who was hospitalised after fainting during the commotion in front of the Speaker's office. Another case was registered against six MLAs of the Opposition, including two women, on the basis of the statement given by a woman security staff who was allegedly manhandled. Non-bailable sections were learnt to be invoked against the Opposition MLAs.

Meanwhile, as the Assembly proceedings began on Thursday, Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded action against the security staff and some ruling front MLAs who allegedly manhandled the opposition MLAs.

Also Read | Kerala Assembly disrupted following protest by Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front

Speaker A N Shamseer accused the Opposition of continuously staging protests in the well of the House. He also said that he would give a ruling on the incidents on Wednesday later during the day.

As the Speaker went ahead with the usual proceedings, Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House shouting slogans and raising placards and banners. Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day after rushing through the proceedings.

'Censorship' in House flayed

The Opposition flayed the alleged 'censorship' being implemented in the Assembly by avoiding the telecast of the Opposition's protest.

Speaker Shamseer on Thursday blamed the Opposition MLAs for recording video of the protests in the House using mobile phones and spreading it on media.

Opposition leader Satheesan justified it by flaying the censorship imposed in the House.

Over the last few sessions video footage of the Opposition's protest was not being aired by the Legislature secretariat-run SabhaTV which is providing video footage to television channels also. Even though television channels were earlier allowed to live telecast question-hour, channel crew were not allowed inside the House since the time of Covid.

The alleged 'censorship' of the Opposition's protest in the Assembly had been widely flayed. The Opposition had urged the Speaker several times to lift the restriction on telecasting the Opposition's protest. But the Speaker had not yet conceded.