Cases increase marginally in Chennai, containment efforts stepped up

Daily cases in Tamil Nadu continue to hover around 1,900 but the Covid-19 graph in Chennai is witnessing an upward trend for the past few days with fresh clusters emerging due to lack of Covid appropriate behaviour.

Since August 10, the state capital has been reporting over 200 cases a day, though the number varies every day. While 209 persons tested positive on August 10, the number rose to 243 on August 11 but came down to 217 the next day. On August 15, the city reported 216 cases.

Officials attributed the crowding of people at apartment complexes and other events and not following the appropriate behaviour like wearing of face mask as reasons for the hike.

In the past week, Chennai reported two clusters – a temple function and an event in an apartment complex on the IT Corridor – with over 50 people testing positive. Though there is a cap on the number of people allowed at an event, officials said, people continue to flout the rules and hold celebrations.

The GCC had closed nine crowded markets for about a week after the government authorised district collectors to decide on local containment efforts.

Dr Manish S Narnaware, Deputy Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) told DH that efforts are on to vaccinate the vulnerable population like elderly and pregnant women first, while not reducing the daily testing numbers. RT-PCR tests are conducted at markets, shopping complexes, and at government and private offices as part of efforts to contain Covid-19.

“We are not letting our guard down. We are now focusing on ensuring compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour. While we administer about 30,000 vaccine doses a day, we conduct 25,000 RT-PCR tests every day. But the key is people’s support. We have asked people to avoid holding events at their apartments or anywhere,” he said.

The official said the GCC is also taking steps to augment the medical infrastructure in the city further. Narnaware said the GCC is also keeping ready ICU, ventilators, and oxygen-fitted beds ready in large numbers to handle any third wave of infections. “We are keeping our infrastructure ready. We are adding more beds to our hospitals and Covid Care Centres,” he added.