Cash for job scam: SC allows corruption, ED probe against Tamil Nadu Minister 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the police probe as well as the Enforcement Directorate investigation against Tamil Nadu's Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition, V Senthil Balaji in the cash-for-job scam of 2011-15.

The top court set aside the Madras High Court's "shocking" orders for de novo investigation, which it said even went against the previous order by the top court.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian directed the Investigation Officer to proceed with further investigation in all cases by including the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Any let up on the part of the Investigation Officer in this regard will pave the way for this court to consider appointing a Special Investigation Team in future," the bench warned.

Acting on a batch of appeals against the HC's orders, the bench noted what is interesting is that the order directing de novo investigation in all three cases, has actually inured to the benefit of the accused, but the High Court put it on the ground that the credibility of the investigation should not be eroded.

"What is shocking is that the High Court directed reinvestigation to be started ab initio, wiping out the earlier investigation altogether," the bench said.

"The High Court not only directed the wiping out of the investigation carried out so far, but virtually wiped out even the judgment of this Court of September 08, 2022. Hail judicial discipline!," the bench added.

On September 8, 2022, the top court said that refund of money or a compromise between bribe giver and taker was no ground to quash a graft case as corruption by a public servant is an offence against the state and the society at large.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer (since retired) and V Ramasubramanian had then restored the criminal complaint against Balaji, minister in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, in the scam during his tenure as Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015.

In the instant matter, the bench said, "It is an irony that persons who are victims of a huge jobs-for-cash scam are alleged to have come to Court with unclean hands by persons whose hands were allegedly tainted with corruption money.

The court said in the case, the Investigation Officer did not choose to include the offences under the PC Act from the year 2015 till March 08, 2021.

With regard to the contention of the accused questioning the ED probe, the bench said it is true that there are some offences, which, though scheduled offences, may or may not generate proceeds of crime.

"In the case of an offence of corruption, the criminal activity and the generation of the proceeds of crime are like Siamese twins," the bench said.

In the matter, the court pointed out all three FIRs alleged that the accused herein had committed offences included in the Schedule by taking illegal gratification for providing appointments to several persons in the Public Transport Corporation.

In one case it is alleged that a sum of more than Rs 2 crore had been collected and in another case, a sum of Rs 95 lakhs had been collected, it noted.

