Cauvery Delta in Tamil Nadu takes the hit as monsoon gains steam

Extremely heavy rains continue to pound the fertile Cauvery Delta region in Tamil Nadu since Tuesday afternoon with Nagapattinam district alone receiving 30 cm rainfall in just 24 hours.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts – Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu – that heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday with little or no rains – began experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday even as the MeT department issued a red alert.

The MeT Department has forecast extremely heavy rains till Friday in northern Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery Delta region under the influence of a low pressure which has strengthened itself into a depression now. The depression is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota on Thursday evening.

Due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, the MeT said, several districts in Tamil Nadu will continue to experience heavy rainfall till November 12, prompting the state government to alert the district administrations to keep a strict vigil.

Also read: As rainfall recedes, war of words between ruling DMK, opposition AIADMK over deluge

The Cauvery Delta region experienced heavy rainfall inundating several thousand acres of crops with Nagapattinam and Karaikal in Puducherry Union Territory recording over 30 cm of rainfall each. Reports from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur said agricultural fields are full of water which is a cause of concern for lakhs of farmers who were hoping for a harvest before Pongal in January 2022.

Independent weather blogger Pradeep John said the system has the bulk of rains in the western quadrant so as it nears the coast, the rains in Delta will reduce from Wednesday. By night heft bands will start fall over Cuddalore -- Chennai stretch and lasting till November 11 noon.

“North interior districts such as Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Tiruppattur all will get good rains on November 11,” John said. In Chennai, the situation was much better in many rain-battered areas, but the heavy rain forecast has worried Chennaiites who fear facing another round of flooding in low-lying areas.

While the water was being pumped out in several localities with the help of giant pumps, citizens complained of knee-deep water in many areas in north and south Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin was on the field for the fourth straight day visiting the shopping district of T. Nagar and nearby Mambalam, one of the worst-affected areas, despite crores of rupees being spent on constructing stormwater drains, and other beautification projects under the Smart City scheme.

Check out latest videos from DH: