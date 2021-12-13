CBI charge sheet against two NGOs in Kerala for FCRA violation

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against two NGOs in Kerala for allegedly misappropriating foreign contributions. Noted writer Paul Zakkariah (Paul Zacharia) is also accused in the case as he is secretary of one of the NGOs.

Good Samaritan Project India (GSPI) and Catholic Reformation Literature Society (CRLS) are NGOs charge-sheeted by the CBI under various sections of FCRA. The charge against the NGOs was that foreign contributions received by Holland-based charitable organisation Woord en Daad (W&D) for purposes like construction of houses for the tsunami hit and setting up schools for street children were misappropriated and used for the gains of the NGOs.

GSPI chairman K P Philip, CRLS chairman Thomas Abraham Kallivayalil, treasurer of GSPI and CRLS Jojo Chandy and secretary of CRLS writer Paul Zakkariah are the accused in the case. The CBI that took over the probe in 2020 filed a charge sheet at the chief judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on November 30.

Zakkariah told DH that all decisions with regard to funding management were taken after proper legal and financial consultations. He also added that he assumed charge as the CRLS secretary after the utilisation of funds.

The CBI charge sheet said that both the NGOs filed false returns with regard to the fund utilisation to the Ministry of Home Affairs and CRLS did not file the annual returns during 2014-16.

The major charges against the NGOs were that though W&D provided funds for constructing 33 houses for Tsunami victims in 2005, only 30 were constructed and the balance amount was used for non-Tsunami purposes during 2011-12 without the consent of W&D. It was also found that though a school for street children was started in using Rs. 1.07 crore granted by W&D during 2005-06, the school was later sold off for Rs. 3.92 crore.

