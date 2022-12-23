CBI clean chit to Congress leader K C Venugopal

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was reportedly given a clean chit by the CBI in a sexual assault allegation raised by a Kerala woman accused in a solar power scam.

The CBI filed the final report of the probe against Venugopal at a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Also Read: Cong MP Venugopal quizzed by CBI in Kerala solar scam case

According to sources, the CBI said in the report that there was no evidence for the sexual assault allegations raised by the woman.

Some other Congress leaders earlier got CBI's clean chit in a similar allegation by the woman.

