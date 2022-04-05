CBI collects evidence in sexual assault case in Kerala

CBI collects evidence in sexual assault case at Kerala Congress leaders' houses

Arjun Ragunath
Arjun Ragunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 20:05 ist

The CBI on Wednesday carried out evidence collection at the MLA quarters in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the probe into sexual allegations raised against many Congress leaders, including some sitting MPs, by a woman accused in cheating cases.

According to sources, the CBI team carried out the evidence collection by bringing the complainant woman to the spot.

The woman had alleged sexual assault by many Congress leaders when the Congress-led government was in power in Kerala from 2011 to 2016. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had referred the case to the CBI.

Sources said that the CBI would be collecting evidence from the official residence of the Kerala Chief Minister also as it was also a place of occurrence of the alleged sexual assault.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI
Kerala
sexual assault charge

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry

 