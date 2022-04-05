CBI collects evidence in sexual assault case at Kerala Congress leaders' houses

The CBI on Wednesday carried out evidence collection at the MLA quarters in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the probe into sexual allegations raised against many Congress leaders, including some sitting MPs, by a woman accused in cheating cases.

According to sources, the CBI team carried out the evidence collection by bringing the complainant woman to the spot.

The woman had alleged sexual assault by many Congress leaders when the Congress-led government was in power in Kerala from 2011 to 2016. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had referred the case to the CBI.

Sources said that the CBI would be collecting evidence from the official residence of the Kerala Chief Minister also as it was also a place of occurrence of the alleged sexual assault.