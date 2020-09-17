CBI takes musician's statement in Balabhaskar's death

The CBI on Thursday took the statement of musician Stephen Devassy in connection with the probe into the death of fusion musician Balabhaskar.

Stephen, who had close connections with Balabhaskar, arrived at the CBI office in Thiruvananthapuram where his statement was recorded.

Sources said the CBI mainly inquired about any financial dealing with the late musician. Stephen was very close to Balabhaskar, and he was at the hospital when Balabhaskar was under treatment following the road accident. There were also reports that Balabhaskar spoke to Stephan while at the hospital.

Balabhaskar's family had raised suspicions over the musician's death citing that many had financial dealings with him.

Balabhaskar and his daughter Thejaswani Bala were killed in a road accident during the wee hours of September 25, 2018, in Thiruvananthapuram. His wife Lekhsmi and driver Arjun suffered serious injuries after their car rammed into a tree at Pallipuram, about 15 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city.

While it was widely considered as a road accident, suspicions came up as Lekshmi said Arjun was driving at the time of the accident, while Arjun said it was Balabhaskar. Adding to the mysteries, Balabhaskar's father K C Unni raised suspicions over the death. Two associates of Balabhaskar were held in connection with gold smuggling and an artist, Soby, claimed that he noticed a couple of persons in suspicious circumstances near the accident spot.

The CBI will subject four persons to lie detection tests soon.