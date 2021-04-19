CCMB testing Covid-19 vaccines' efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 double mutation variant

Researchers at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology are in the process of testing the efficacy of the present Covid-19 vaccines against the double mutation variant B.1.167.

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is believed to be driving the Covid-19 second wave case surge now in some states like Maharashtra. The variant has two mutations E484Q and L452R, found together in India first. The mutations in the virus spike protein are said to have made Covid-19 infection of human cells easier.

Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB told DH that the Hyderabad-based CSIR institute is culturing the B.1.167 Covid-19 variant in its labs to test if the present vaccines like Covishield, Covaxin are effective against the mutation.

“We are testing if the double mutant strain is responsive to the vaccines. The process could take another week or ten days,” Dr Mishra said.

While some reports claimed that over 60 per cent of the cases lately in Maharashtra are caused by B.1.167, Mishra says the extent of spread and damage caused by the particular variant could only be verified by a large-scale field survey, sample collection from the affected areas.

“Human negligence dangerous than virus mutations”

The CCMB director expressed concern over the carelessness of some people moving without masks in public spaces like theaters, pubs.

“The key factor in the spread of any virus strain is human behavior. No matter what we do, what we find out, it is the Covid-19 appropriate actions that can only control the spread of any mutation,” Dr Mishra asserted.

“Viruses have a tendency to mutate constantly and we too need to constantly monitor their transformations with genome sequencing of samples on a large scale, from various places. It gives us an updated idea of how potent the virus has become,” Dr Mishra said.