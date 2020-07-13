CCRS to soon begin research on Siddha as stand alone treatment for Covid-19 patients

The Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) here will soon commence a study on Siddha as 'stand alone' treatment to cure Covid-19 patients. CCRS is the apex body pertaining to research in Siddha system of medicine. At present Siddha treatment is being provided as 'add-on' therapy to the allopathy treatment at Stanley government medical college hospital and other state-run institutions in the metro and various districts in Tamil Nadu.

In the absence of a drug of choice to treat Covid-19 patients, the state government saw a glimmer of hope in Siddha treatment as add-on therapy. Subsequently, it established an exclusive Siddha Covid Care Centre at Dr Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi and Jawahar College in the city for treating mild and moderate symptomatic patients.

"We will focus upon Siddha as stand alone treatment in the management of Coronavirus positive patients by providing Kabasura kudineer, Brahmananda Bairavam tablets, Adathodai Manapagu and a combination of two more medicines," Dr K Kanakavalli, Director General, CCRS, told PTI.

The Brahmananda Bairavam, a Siddha medicine in tablet form, is a classical herbo-mineral used in treatment of fevers, while Adathodai Manapagu is used for treating cough, various types fevers and stomach disorders. "We have already obtained the requisite permission from the authorities concerned and even the Ayush ministry for the study," Kanakavalli said, adding the research will start once the required funds are received from the government.

Some of the drugs are already being tried at the Siddha CCC and district hospitals where the Coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment. A comprehensive report on Siddha being used as add-on therapy at Stanley GH will be finalised by this month-end. Recently, Siddha doctors and officials involved in the treatment held a discussion with the authorities at Stanley GH and reviewed the progress.

"We are awaiting a few reports, including the immunoglobulin study of Kabasura concoction (an immunity boosting herbal concoction) on the Coronavirus patients to finalise the report," she said.