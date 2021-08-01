Centenary celebrations of Madras Legislative Council to be kicked off on Aug 2

The Madras Legislative Council came into existence a century ago on January 12, 1921, with the Justice Party, a precursor to the state’s ruling DMK, forming the first government of the Madras Presidency under British rule.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the centenary celebrations of the establishment of the MLC at the Assembly premises within Fort St George, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. During the event, Kovind will also unveil a portrait of DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the assembly hall.

The President will arrive in Tamil Nadu on Monday on a five-day visit. After the event in Chennai, Kovind will leave for Nilgiris on Tuesday where he will stay for the next four days and attend various events.

The MLC was established in 1921 continued to function as the legislative assembly of the then Madras state after independence and thereafter Tamil Nadu from 1969. After the first council elections in 1920, the Justice Party formed the government – the DMK’s precursor ruled the council in the first, second, and fourth elections. The last and the fifth council saw the Justice Party running a minority government.

The MLC was inaugurated by the Duke of Connaught after the first elections to the council were held in November 1920. The MLC’s centenary celebration is historic as the House had passed several landmark legislations like the Hindu Religious Endowment Act (1926), abolition of the Devadasi system, and issuing free pattas to the poor for housing sites.

DMK, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, has been quite vocal about the contributions of the Justice Party in ensuring social justice. During a recent speech in the Assembly, Stalin said he takes pride in the fact that the DMK has formed its government coinciding with 100 years of the Justice Party installing its first government.

“When (C N) Annadurai assumed office as Chief Minister in 1967, he declared that the DMK government was an extension of the Justice Party dispensation. In the same vein, I take pride in declaring that our government is also an extension of the Justice Party,” Stalin said.

“Annadurai is an extension of the Justice Party. Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) is an extension of Annadurai and today I say I and the DMK government are an extension of Kalaignar,” he had said.

Justice Party is the precursor to Dravidar Kazhagam founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. The DMK is an offshoot of the Dravidar Kazhagam.