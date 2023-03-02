Central agencies search at ayurveda resort linked to Kerala CPM leader

Central agencies, including the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate, reportedly carried out searches on Thursday at a luxury ayurveda resort at Kannur in Kerala in which CPM senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayrajan's wife and son are directors.

The resort, Vaidekam Ayurveda Healing Village, was in the news recently with reports that CPM senior leader P Jayarajan had sought a probe by the party into E P Jayarajan's links with the resort, especially since it was set up when E P Jayarajan was serving as minister. The party later termed the reports as 'media creations'.

On Thursday the central agencies reportedly carried out the search on the basis of some specific complaints.

The resort chief executive officer Thomas Joseph told reporters that the Income Tax was carrying out inspections regarding TDS. When asked about the ED action, he said that all investors made investments to the resort through banks only. The firm welcomed search by any government agencies, he said.

There were allegations that some NRI investors had invested unaccounted money in the resort. The central agencies also reportedly carried out a search at the house of a director.

E P Jayarajan is reportedly not on good terms with the CPM state leadership as he was not considered for the party state secretary post after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's death. He is also yet to participate in an ongoing state-wide yatra by the new party state secretary M V Govindan.