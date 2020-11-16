Central agencies should not dance to the tune of a few defective minds: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday hit out at the central agencies probing various cases in the state, including the Life Mission and K-Fon projects, and said they should not dance to the tune of a "few defective minds."

Vijayan, who met the media through video conference after the Covid-19 evaluation meet here, slammed the probe agencies which have sought the details of various developmental projects and the CAG report on KIIFB.

Recently, in a draft report, the CAG had allegedly said the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was raising loans "unconstitutionally".

Various central probe agencies are investigating different projects of the state government including its ambitious K-Fon project aimed at providing free and quality internet to everyone in the state.

Vijayan said the K-Fon project intends to provide internet connection to all houses and offices in the state and some people were upset about the project.

"We understand that some people may have some vested interest in the matter.But how can an investigating agency in the country have that vested interest.

Why are they trying to interfere in this? It is funded by KIIFB and is implemented by one of the Navartna Companies in the country, BHEL," Vijayan said.

He said the Left government would fulfill its responsibilities entrusted upon it by the people of the state.

"They (the investigating agencies) are implicitly telling us that there are other private agencies to engage in this business.I would like to tell them don't come here advocating for any corporate company.

The investigation agencies should not dance to the tune of a few defective minds," Vijayan said. He said the state government intends to take Kerala forward from what it was in 2016 and not backwards.

"We will fulfill our responsibility no matter what," he said.

He also criticised the Opposition Congress and the BJP and claimed both the parties are unhappy with the development works happening in the state.

Vijayan mocked the "unity" between the Sangh Parivar and the Congress on the KIIFB issue.

"I would like to ask the Opposition leaders including the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly whether they require projects under KIIFB in their constituency or not.

However, our policy is to provide the developmental projects to all constituencies irrespective of the elected member and their parties," Vijayan said.

He claimed investigating agencies were targeting the officials behind the various projects of the state.

"Over the years our state has received multiple awards for good governance.This was possible due to the involvement of our officials at the executive level.

Now all the investigation agencies in the country are hovering above these officers.They are interfering in a way the officers become indifferent towards the continuation of the projects," Vijayan said.

The chief minister cited various developmental activities undertaken by the government using KIIFB funding and said the people are happy about it.

"Look at our schools.The people of our state are happy with the international standards of our government schools.

Our health sector was improved with funds from KIIFB...roads, other basic facilities improved using funds from KIIFB," Vijayan said.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had also lashed out at the Congress and the BJP over the KIIFB controversy and said it was "joint agenda" to destroy the investment board and hinder Kerala's growth.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator V D Satheeshan moved a breach of privilege notice against the minister for making public the details of the draft CAG report before it was tabled in the assembly.

"It was the RSS leader Ram Madhav, who gave the green signal to Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader to move against KIIFB in the High Court.

Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan has taken the case to derail the development of Kerala through KIIFB," Isaac said in a Facebook post.

Isaac hit out at Congress leader Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who is also the lawyer of a Swadeshi Jagran Manch leader, for moving a petition in the High Court against the KIIFB.

"It's astounding how someone has gone public with such logic-defying accusations.With each passing day, the BJP-Congress joint agenda to destroy KIIFB and hamper Kerala's growth becomes clearer.

LDF will undertake the political task to unmask this nexus," Minister said.

The CPI(M) alleged it was the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, led by the BJP and the RSS, that claims that the loans taken by KIIFB from abroad "is unconstitutional and they are aided by theKerala Pradesh Congress Committee." "Instead of probing the gold smuggling matter, the agencies are hindering the projects of Kerala," the CPI(M) State Secretariat said in a statement.

The party also claimed the opposition was spreading fake news that the state government had denied permission to the CAG to audit the KIIFB.