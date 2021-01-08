Central team reaches Kerala to review Covid-19 situation

Central team reaches Kerala to review Covid situation

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Jan 08 2021
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 20:45 ist
A health worker prepares for the dry run of Covid-19 vaccine at a health center in Kochi. Credit: PTI.

A central team of experts have reached Kerala to review the Covid scenario of the state as the state was now topping the number of daily fresh cases with over 5,000.

According to sources, the team would be visiting the areas where the number of fresh cased being reported are high and would review the measures being taken to curb it.

On Friday, the team visited parts of Kottayam and on Saturday they are expected to visit Alappuzha district. The Centre constituted the team headed by National Centre for Disease Control director Dr S K Singh to review the conditions.

As many as 5,142 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that second round of dry run of Covid vaccination conducted across the state on Friday was also successful and the state was prepared to receive the vaccines.

