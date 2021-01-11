Central team satisfied with Kerala's fight against Covid-19 and bird flu

A central team that reviewed the steps being taken by Kerala government against Covid-19 and bird flu expressed satisfaction over the measures, said Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja.

The team comprising Ministry of Food Processing Industries joint secretary and Covid-19 nodal officer Minhaj Alam and National Centre for Disease Control director Dr S K Singh would be recommending suggestions on conducting Covid-19 tests and carrying out vaccinations, said the minister.

Kerala managed to delay the peak of Covid-19 and the mortality rate could be also kept low, the minister pointed out to the team that visited various districts were Covid-19 fresh cases were still quite high. The minister pointed out that the present higher rate of Covid-19 infection in Kerala not unusual and was due to local body election and festivals.