Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh gets its first Vice-Chancellor

Prof TV Kattimani, former Vice-Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University at Amarkantak has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.

CTUAP was established in 2019 in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. The educational institution is presently running under the aegis of the Visakhapatnam based Andhra University.

In a communication, on Monday, to the Registrar of Andhra University, CTUAP’s mentor university, the HRD ministry (ministry of education) has stated that the President of India, in his capacity as CTUAP’s visitor, has appointed Prof Kattimani as the first VC of CTUAP for a term of five years or until he attains 70 years age, whichever is earlier.

CTUAP, fully funded by the Central Government through the University Grants Commission, is established with the objective of providing avenues of education especially higher education and research facilities primarily for the tribal population.

CTUAP’s objective is also to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, tradition, culture, language, medicinal systems, customs, forest base economic activities, flora, and fauna besides making available to the students advancement in technologies concerning the natural resources of the tribal areas, the university website says.