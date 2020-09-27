Centre against Andhra govt's over making English medium of instruction in govt schools

The Centre has come out before the Supreme Court against the decision by Andhra Pradesh directing all government schools, to adopt English as a medium of instruction for students between class I to VI students.

It has relied upon the National Educational Policy, 2020, which stated, "wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least grade V, but preferably grade VIII and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language".

The Education Ministry, in an affidavit, again cited the NEP to say that the three-language formula will continue to be implemented while keeping in mind the constitutional provisions, aspirations of people, regions and the Union and to promote multilingualism as well as national unity.

"However, there will be greater flexibility in three-language formula and no language will be imposed on any state," it added.

The Education Ministry also pointed out a letter has been sent on September 10 to all states and CBSE, NCERT with a request to initiate the process for implementation of the NEP, 2020.

The Centre also referred to UNESCO's 2003 guidelines, which supported mother tongue instructions as a means of improving educational quality by building upon the knowledge and experience of learners and teachers.

It also pointed out the Andhra Pradesh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rule, 2010 framed for implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009 stated that the medium of instruction shall, as far as practicable, be in child's mother tongue.

In its plea before the top court against the High Court's judgement of April 15, the state government claimed contended that its move for government schools to teach in English medium was a progressive and practical one and nothing in the Right to Education Act stated that the medium of instruction has to be in mother tongue only.

A number of renowned Telugu scholars, poets, and cultural activists, including M Buddha Prasad, former Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, have filed an intervention application through advocates Sughosh Subramanyam and Vipin Nair. They said the decision will have negative ramifications for the Telegu language, which is "one of the Indian Classical languages under Schedule Eight, and spoken by more than 81 million people as per the 2011 census".

Other intervenors are veteran centenarian politician and former Rajya Sabha member Yadlapati Venkat Rao, Dr Palaparti Syamalananda Prasad, a renowned Telegu scholar and poet, Brahmasri Vaddiparti Padmakar, a distinguished poet, Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao, a film lyricist and a poet, and D Vizai Bhaskar, a Telugu playwright, poet, short story writer and translator.