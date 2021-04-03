Centre approves four-laning of Tumakuru-Shivamogga highway

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a revised estimate of a four-laning project of the Tumakuru-Shivamogga national highway (NH-206) with the cost of Rs 6398.02 crore.

The Ministry has made four packages for the execution of four-laning works of the highways.

The widening of the highway will be taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana and it will be implemented as per Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) package, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Malandra to Karadi section estimated Rs 1364.14 crore (package 1), Karadi to Banavara section estimated Rs 1505.85 crore (package 2), Banavara to Bettadahalli Rs 1444.5 crore (package 3) and Bettadahalli to Shivamogga section four-laning works will be executed with the investment of Rs 2082.98 crore (package four).

In the HAM model, National Highway Authority on India ( NHAI) will provide 40% of the total project cost. The balance of 60% is arranged by the developer.

Toll-fee collection from the highways projects developed under the HAM model is the responsibility of the NHAI.

Now in the country, most of the highways were built under the HAM model to expedite its execution, said an official in the Ministry.