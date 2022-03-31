Centre approves widening of highways in Karnataka

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday approved the widening of three national highway projects in Karnataka with an expenditure of over Rs 800 crore.

The government approved the widening of the existing 2-lane to 4-lane from Mala Gate to Karkala on the Shimoga-Mangalore section of NH-169 with a cost of Rs 177.94 crore.

"Widening of intermediate 2-lane to 2-lane (with paved shoulders) from Lingasugur to Mudbal Cross and Maski City Limit on Jewaragi- Chamarajnagar Section of NH-150A has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 255.88 crore," Gadkari tweeted.

Approval was given to complete the balance work of rehabilitation and up-gradation to 2-lane (with paved shoulders)/4-lane (with paved shoulders) from Madhugiri to Chikkaballapura section of NH-69 (old NH-234) except Gauribidnur bypass with a budget of Rs 398.48 crore.

Gadkari on Wednesday said that the building of highways slowed down in Karnataka due to delays in getting required land and environment clearances. The construction of National Highways in Karnataka was 1038 km in 2018- 19, 777 km in 2019-20 while it was just 671 km in 2020-21, Gadkari informed Parliament in his written answer.

