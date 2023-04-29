Centre clears Pen Monument project off Chennai coast amid environmental concerns

Despite stiff opposition from environmental activists, the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has recommended for Coastal Zone Clearance (CRZ) of the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct a grand Pen memorial for late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in the Bay of Bengal.

The clearance has been given 15 conditions including receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from INS Adyar, and asking the National Centre for Coastal Research to monitor erosion and directing the Public Works Department to adhere to any court directions in the future.

Also Read | President Murmu to launch Karunanidhi centenary celebrations on June 5

It has also said that groundwater should not be extracted for construction of the memorial on the Marina Beach. The state government had in February moved the Union Government seeking NoC for the project after a majority of those participating in a public hearing on the project came out in its favour.

The project is being opposed by environmentalists who say the monument could further affect the coastline and will impact the fish population since Marina Beach is an area which has a high-accretion rate (accumulation of sand).

Several environmentalists and organisations involved in protection of the environment too opposed the project and asked the government to construct the monument inside the memorial being built for Karunanidhi.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) says as many as 22 out of the 34 people who spoke at the event on January 31 supported the project, which is being opposed on the grounds that it will degrade the environment.

The project -- ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar Pen’ memorial being proposed to be built at a cost of over Rs 81 crore – is being opposed by environmentalists who say the monument could further affect the coastline and will impact the fish population since Marina Beach is an area which has a high-accretion rate (accumulation of sand).

Also Read | FIRs against YouTuber Manish Kashyap not politically motivated: TN tells SC

The proposed pen monument to be placed in Bay of Bengal, will be connected with the access road having 650 metres in length and 9 metre in width from the existing Muthamizh Arignar Dr Kalaignar memorial. The proposed monument structure will be constructed at 6m height above HTL, the government said.

The public event was marred by disruptions from people belonging to DMK and other political parties even as fishermen who live near Marina Beach opposed the project. However, associations representing fishermen and traders, and fishermen spoke strongly in favour of the project saying a leader like Karunanidhi should be honoured with a monument in the sea.