Centre committed towards completion of Polavaram project: Shekhawat

Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the centre is committed towards the completion of the Polavaram project by bearing the expenses.

The multipurpose irrigation project on River Godavari is designated as a national project, meaning the entire construction cost would be borne by the central government.

However, there is no consensus yet over the costs. The Andhra Pradesh government is pleading with the centre to consider the construction estimates at Rs 55,548.87 crore as per the 2017-18 price index and also requesting to include the drinking water component as part of the project.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and Shekhawat together reviewed the work progress and also visited the project's displaced families relocated to resettlement colonies.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister took some key issues to Shekhawat's notice, urging him to consider the entire project as a single component and process the bills every fort-night instead of component-wise reimbursements, "so that the state government has a cash flow and works can move swiftly."

Reddy assured full support to the displaced families relocated to Indukuru R&R colony in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district. The CM directed the officials to pay more attention to rehabilitation works.

“Our government is committed to the promise made to the displaced families. Rs three lakh will be given in addition to the Rs 6.8 lakh being provided by the Centre. Also, Rs 3.5 lakh will be given to those families who initially gave their lands for Rs 1.5 lakh in 2006 during YS Rajasekhar Reddy regime. Besides, livelihood training and employment programmes will also be taken up here,” Reddy said.

Shekhawat asked the authorities to be considerate in providing facilities to the displaced families until they get settled in the new place.

Addressing another gathering at Taduvai in West Godavari district, Reddy said that the construction of 3905 houses in the R&R colony there is going on full swing “and soon every displaced family that contributed towards Polavaram project shall receive a house with all basic infrastructure facilities.”

