Centre has notified CBI taking over Sathankulam case: Tamil Nadu govt

The Centre has issued a notification on CBI taking over investigation into the deaths of a father and son duo belonging to Tuticorin district, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

Following Chief Minister K Palaniswami's letter to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a probe by the Central agency into the deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennix, "the Central government has now issued a notification (on CBI taking over investigation into the case)," an official release here said.

After announcing a CBI probe recently, Palaniswami had written to the Home Minister.

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

Bennix and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police in Tuticorin district following their arrest on June 19. They were arrested for alleged violation of prohibitory orders in force due to Covid-19 lockdown by keeping their mobile phone shop in the district beyond the allowed time.