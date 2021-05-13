Centre increases Oxygen allocation to Kerala following state's repeated pleas

The Centre has increased the oxygen allocation to Kerala by 135 MT considering the state's repeated pleas.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Kerala government, the total allocation to the state will be increased from 223 MT to 358 MT. A one time allocation of 100 MT from SAIL was also sanctioned.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stating that present oxygen stock in Kerala was not enough to meet even demand for 24 hours. He urged that oxygen allocation to the state should be increased by 450 MT and 300 MT medical oxygen should be supplied immediately especially since a rough weather alert was also prevailing in the state.

Kerala's oxygen demand for Covid care is projected to reach 450 MT by next week.

Kerala revenue minister E Chandrasekharan, who is an MLA from Kasargod, said that the cut in supply from Mangaluru had led to oxygen scarcity in Kasargod.

The district was now depending on oxygen from other parts of Kerala. Over 150 oxygen cylinder were pooled through an oxygen cylinder challenge initiated by the district administration.

Meanwhile, 39,955 more fresh Covid cases were reported in the state on Thursday taking the total active cases to 4.38 lakh.