Centre appointments additional judges in Karnataka HC

Centre notifies appointment of additional judges in Karnataka HC

The Union government's department of justice also issued orders for the appointment of advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra as a judge in the Orissa High Court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 18:25 ist

The Centre has notified the appointment of advocates Anant Ramanath Hegde, Siddaiah Rachaiah and Smt Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court. 

The Union government's department of justice also issued orders for the appointment of advocate Aditya Kumar Mohapatra as a judge in the Orissa High Court and two other judicial officers Madan Lal and Mohd Akram Chowdhary as judges in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. 

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka News
India News

