Centre of Excellence Maddur, ICAR-IISR sign MoUs

Centre of Excellence Maddur, Kerala-based ICAR-IISR sign MoUs to obtain micronutrient technology

Licensing of technologies would help in reaching out to farmers with authentic micronutrient products for cultivating spices, said ICAR-IISR director Santhosh J Eapen

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Nov 27 2020, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 19:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Centre of Excellence Maddur for Precision Farming under Karnataka Horticulture Department has signed MoUs with Kerala based ICAR-Indian Institute of Spices Research for obtaining three technologies.

As per the MoUs, license for producing micronutrients for plant growth and health would be transferred by ICAR-IISR to the Centre of Excellence for Precision Farming. The licences are for the production of micronutrients for black pepper, turmeric and ginger, said a statement from ICAR-IISR.

ICAR-IISR director Santhosh J Eapen said that micronutrients were a proven technology to enhance the productivity of spices, especially to overcome the soil fatigue. Technology licensing helps in reaching out to more farmers with authentic products and varieties, he said.

ICAR-IISR also signed another MoU with a Telangana based entrepreneur for commercialisation of IISR Pragathi, a widely cultivated turmeric variety developed by ICAR-IISR.

Kerala
Karnataka
spices
Agriculture

