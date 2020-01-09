Centre withdraws VIP security cover for TN DyCM, Stalin

Central security cover of Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader M K Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was withdrawn on Thursday after a threat assessment review by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

While Stalin has been under Z plus security cover since 2006, Panneerselvam was provided with Y plus cover a few years ago. Officials said the Central security cover provided for both leaders were withdrawn, and the state government will now have to take care of their security needs.

The security cover of these two politicians has been taken off from the central security list after a threat assessment review was made by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, they said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos were protecting both the leaders. The decision is politically significant as Panneerselvam is said to enjoy good relations with the top brass of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Though the decision to remove the security cover is final, the Central forces will withdraw from the duty once the state government formally takes over the job.

The MHA periodically reviews the threat assessment of leaders and takes decision accordingly.