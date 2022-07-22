Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan of ignoring flood warnings, plight of people

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Jaganmohan Reddy government of ignoring the warning issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and other organisations about the floods in Andhra Pradesh.

The former CM who is on a two-day visit to the flood-hit areas in the Godavari districts of north Andhra Pradesh since Thursday, has accused Reddy of failing to rescue the flood-affected people on time.

“In villages like Ayodhyalanka, the situation is alarming. Even drinking water is not being supplied to the flood-affected people. The Chief Minister has been unresponsive to the people's miseries,” Naidu said while slamming the Chief Minister for conducting "only an aerial survey".

“Is this how a CM deals with a serious calamity? The Chief Minister should have camped at Rajamahendravaram till the situation improves. That is how the TDP while in power dealt with cyclones like Hud-Hud," Naidu said.

Pointing that the neighboring Telangana has announced Rs 10,000 relief to each flood-hit family, Naidu questioned the Rs 2,000 being offered here. He demanded that each affected family be paid Rs 10,000 relief immediately and Rs 50,000 be paid to those whose houses were completely damaged.

The opposition leader also demanded Rs 25,000 for every acre of paddy damaged in the floods and Rs 50,000 for aquaculture.

“How many families in the flood-hit areas have received 25 kg rice each as promised by the YSRCP government? People affected by the floods are forced to take shelter in forest areas,” Naidu said on Friday.

A bridge should be constructed at Ayodhyalanka and a cause-way in Appanapalli and PedaPatnam, the former CM said.