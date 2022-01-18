Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19.

He has mild symptoms.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he tweeted.

