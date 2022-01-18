Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

Chandrababu Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2022, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 08:47 ist
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19.

He has mild symptoms.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he tweeted. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

Birju Maharaj democratised Kathak

Birju Maharaj democratised Kathak

Black diamond 'from outer space' lands in Dubai

Black diamond 'from outer space' lands in Dubai

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

Can a person be infected with Omicron variant twice?

 