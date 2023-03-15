Chaos in Kerala Assembly; Oppn MLAs, staff hurt

Chaos in Kerala Assembly: Scuffle between Opposition MLAs, security staff

Four Opposition MLAs, including a woman, and a few of the security staff suffered minor injuries

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Mar 15 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:23 ist
Opposition MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan stage a walkout from the Kerala Legislative Assembly protesting against the fire at Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, March 14. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala Assembly witnessed unruly scenes on Wednesday with Opposition MLAs staging a sit-in in front of the Speaker's office that led to commotion between the MLAs and security staff.

Four Opposition MLAs, including a woman, and a few of the security staff suffered minor injuries. Some of the women security staff alleged that Opposition MLAs and their staff manhandled them.

Read | Kerala Speaker cautions Opposition MLAs of election defeat, invites criticism

The issue kicked off after Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission to present a notice for adjournment motion over the attack on a girl by some youths on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram a few days back.

Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the House and shouted slogans. As the Speaker went ahead with the proceedings, the Opposition MLAs went out of the House and staged a sit-in in front of the Speaker's office. The security personnel tried to prevent it and this led to the commotion.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the security staff used force on the Opposition MLAs without any provocation. The Speaker was denying the rights of the Opposition, he alleged.

 

Kerala Legislative Assembly
Kerala
India News
Indian Politics

