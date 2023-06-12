Cheating case against Congress president in Kerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran has been made an accused in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Crime branch of the Kerala police probing the case sent a notice to Sudhakaran asking him to appear for quizzing on Wednesday.

The police action against Sudhakaran came close on the heels of the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) initiating a preliminary investigation against opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress in connection with the allegation of accepting foreign donations for a flood rehabilitation project in his constituency.

The allegation against Sudhakaran is that the complainant Anoop handed over Rs. 25 lakhs to Mavunkal at his residence in Kochi in 2018 and Mavunkal handed over Rs. 10 lakh from it to Sudhakaran who was also present there. Sudhakaran, who is a Lok Sabha MP, allegedly assured that he would help in clearing the decks of a foreign fund to Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran had earlier maintained that he had visited Mavunkal's house for treatment for his health problems as he was under the impression that Mavunkal was a qualified practitioner.

The Congress had been raising a series of corruption allegations against the CPM government in Kerala and even targeting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan personally. Hence the Congress would allege that the actions against Sudhakaran and Satheesan were vindictive measures.

Meanwhile, the case against Sudhakaran and probe against Satheesan have also come up at a time when a section of leaders in the Congress are criticizing the two in connection with selection of party block presidents. AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar, who reached Kerala on Monday evening, is likely to hold discussions with the state leaders on the matter.