Cheating case against former Mizoram governor to be closed

A cheating case against BJP leader in Kerala and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, along with eight others, at Pathanamthitta in Kerala is being closed following an out-of-court settlement.

C R Harikrishnan, hailing from Aranmula, in Pathanamthitta district complained to the police that the accused cheated many people by accepting lakhs of rupees by offering partnership in a paper and cotton based banner manufacturing unit at Palakkad district in Kerala. Harikrishnan also alleged that he invested around Rs. 30 lakhs, but was not issued any share certificate.

The complainant has submitted a fresh application for withdrawing the case citing that the amount due to him was settled. Rajasekharan was arraigned as fifth-accused in the case registered by the Aranmula police. His close confidant and personal staff Praveen was the first accused in the case.

While Rajasekharan earlier reacted that it was a politically motivated case, Praveen said that Rajasekharan was not at all involved in it.