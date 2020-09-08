Chennai GST Superintendent says his name dragged without consent in Hindi imposition complaint

A superintendent working in the Capacity Building and Hindi cell of the Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise here on Tuesday said he has no problem working in the section, maintaining that his senior had mentioned his name “without consent” in a letter alleging “Hindi imposition” on non-Hindi speakers.

T Sugumar, Superintendent of GST and Central Excise, said in a letter to the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai Outer region, that he had not complained to B Balamurugan, Assistant Commissioner, Capacity Building and Hindi cell, regarding his nature of the job in the department.

In his letter, Sugumar referred to a letter written by Balamurugan on Monday to the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs alleging that all three officers – himself, Sugumar and Vijayakumar -- in the Hindi cell, were posted without their consent and considered the move as “Hindi imposition.”

“I hereby submit that I have not complained to my Assistant Commissioner regarding the above subject and my name has been mentioned in the above referred letter without my consent,” he said in the letter. The Superintendent added that he had no knowledge of the letter but admitted having given the letterhead of the section to Balamurugan in a pen drive last week.

“I further submit that I am only holding additional charge of the Official Language Section and I have had no issues regarding the works of the section. There are Hindi-speaking officers, Shri Ranjan Dhaiya, who has been relieved from the section only on Monday afternoon, and an assistant who works in the section and we have no issues regarding works or reports regarding Hindi,” Sugumar said in the letter.

His clarification comes a day after Balamurugan alleged “Hindi imposition” on him and his colleagues by complaining that they were posted to a section tasked with promoting Hindi within the office despite them not knowing the language.

“The documents and files in the Hindi department should mandatorily be in Hindi. At least 50 per cent of the documents should be in Hindi. Inspector Sugumar and I do not know how to write or read Hindi. When inspector Ranjan Daiya or the assistant prepare documents in Hindi, we would just sign without reading as we do not know the language,” Balamurugan had said in the letter.

“We cannot write letters or prepare files in Hindi as none of us know Hindi. A deputy commissioner whose mother tongue is Hindi is posted in the Commissioner’s office. Without appointing him to the post in the department, making me in charge of the Hindi section amounts to belittling my emotions towards Tamil language,” he had added in the three-page letter.