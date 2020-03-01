Chennai: Major fire contained in chemical warehouse

A major fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse here on Saturday evening completely gutting the premises and raw materials worth over Rs 100 crore was contained on Sunday after sustained efforts for nearly 16 hours.

The fire that broke at the logistics firm in Madhavaram here on the outskirts of the city was triggered by an electrical short circuit, fire officials said on Sunday.

Massive efforts by fire service personnel for over 16 hours ended successfully on Sunday afternoon when the fire was completely doused. Fire engines from the CPCL and Chennai Airport were also pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

Sources said raw materials worth Rs 100 crore might have been gutted in the fire.