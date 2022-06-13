Chennai: Man dies in police custody; CB-CID probe ordered

A 33-year-old history sheeter, who was arrested by the Chennai Police in connection with a jewellery theft case, died in police custody in yet another suspected custodial death in Tamil Nadu. Moving swiftly, the Chennai Police has suspended five policemen from the Kodungaiyur police station while the DGP transferred the probe to CB-CID.

Rajasekar, who was involved in 23 theft cases registered in various police stations in north Chennai, was picked up by police late Sunday for recovering gold in a theft case. However, Rajasekar developed uneasiness during the probe and was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

As the death came to light, Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu ordered the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to take over the investigation; a magisterial probe is under way.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, who was criticised for “misleading” Chief Minister M K Stalin on the custodial death of a youth Vignesh in April, suspended five policemen – SHO George Miller Ponraj, SI Kanniappan, head constables Jayasekar and Manivannan, and constable Sathyamoorthy.

While Rajasekar’s family alleged he was “tortured” in custody, police said he died due to health complications. The alleged custodial death comes nearly two months after Vignesh (25) lost his life after he was arrested by police.

His death created a furor with Stalin being forced to respond on the issue in the Assembly more than once. Vignesh’s family had alleged that police attempted to bribe the family to “keep mum”.

Meanwhile, another suspected custodial death was reported from Nagapattinam where one Sivasubramanian died in a hospital. Police said he was unwell. However, further details are awaited.