Chennai police file cases against 311 BJP workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 02 2020, 11:53am ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2020, 12:48pm ist
Representative image. (PTI photo)

Chennai police have filed cases against 311 BJP workers including party's national general secretary H Raja.

BJP workers were detained by the police yesterday at Marina Beach while they were protesting against Nellai Kannan over his remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

