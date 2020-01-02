Chennai police file cases against 311 BJP workers

Chennai police have filed cases against 311 BJP workers including party's national general secretary H Raja.

BJP workers were detained by the police yesterday at Marina Beach while they were protesting against Nellai Kannan over his remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

