Chennai techie death: Wanted AIADMK leader held

After being on the run for over two weeks, a local level AIADMK functionary was detained on Friday in connection with the death of a woman techie after an illegal hoarding put up by him fell on her in a city suburb, police said.

Jayagopal, a former councillor who had been booked by the police on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide, was nabbed from Krishnagiri district in western Tamil Nadu, police said.

Read: Techie death: Where is ex-councillor? Police clueless

Amid public outrage, he had been evading arrest for about two weeks ever since R Subhasri, the 23-year old techie riding a two-wheeler, was overrun by a tanker lorry after the illegal hoarding put up by him for his family wedding fell on her on an arterial suburban road here.

Also read: 'My daughter should be last victim of banner culture'

The Madras High Court has taken serious note of the issue and frowned over such illegal banners besides questioning the delay in arresting Jayagopal. The state Additional Advocate General had on Wednesday submitted in the court that though special teams have been formed, they were still not able to get any clue about his whereabouts.